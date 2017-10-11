Tullow lauded for education support in Western region

Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) has been praised for its education projects in the Western region by traditional authorities from the Lower Axim and Gwira areas.

The commendation comes during the maiden session of stakeholder engagements with the chiefs and peoples in the Western region.

Paramount Chief for Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III, hailed TGL’s social investment initiatives particularly in the area of education in the region.

Such programs have seen the construction of a dormitory project at Axim girls, re-tooling of the laboratories of Western Region schools such as Archbishop Porter Girls, Nkroful Senior High School, Assembly Hall for Half Assini SHS and Takoradi Technical University.

TGL is now rolling out a three-year Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program from basic to secondary as well as tertiary institutions not only in the Western Region.

It is also targeting other similar institutions such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ashesi University, the Africa Science Academy and University of Mines and Technology Tarkwa.

Nonetheless, speaking at the session on Friday, Awulae Attibrukusu III encouraged TGL to do more.

He wants TGL to work on an initiative or scheme that helps support or prepare final year SHS students in the Jubilee and TEN area of influence to have adequate preparation for their final exams so that their chances of tertiary education will be guaranteed.

This week will see the TGL engagements gain momentum as the Social Performance Team of Tullow Ghana Limited meet with the chiefs of Sekondi, Shama, Ahanta, Upper Dixcove, Lower Dixcove and Essikado traditional areas.