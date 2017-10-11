Tertiary institutions in Ghana with the most beautiful girls

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-11

University of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507696597_64_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana boasts many tertiary institutions that have trained thousands of students to become successful career men and women.

Some of these institutions have established a reputation for academic excellence, excellence in sports and so on.

Aside, academic excellence, there others who are also known to be homes to many beautiful girls on their campus.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you a list of some tertiary institutions in Ghana that boast very beautiful ladies and are noted for their pretty female population.

1. University of Ghana

It does not come as a surprise that Ghana’s premier university boasts of very beautiful ladies among the tertiary institutions in the country.

Students from Legon are noted to take part in all beauty pageants in the country and most of the beauty queens in Ghana today are products of the University of Ghana.

The campus of the University of Ghana is littered with very beautiful young girls that many wonder if there is a special admission process for these ladies. University of Ghana is Ghana’s premier university so it is little wonder that they are the apex university in terms of beautiful ladies.

2. Ashesi University

Ashesi is deemed as an ‘Ivy League’ university when it comes to rating universities with advanced teaching and learning. Complimenting their educational capabilities is the fact that most of the ladies in the school are pretty, to say the least.

If you want a university where you are sure to find “beauty with brains”, don’t look beyond Ashesi University.

3. Ghana Institute of Journalism

GIJ is one tertiary institution that boasts of beautiful and eloquent young ladies. The ladies in the school are noted to take part in many national beauty pageants and are noted to be very outspoken.

The ladies in GIJ are believed to be made for the ‘screens’ and it comes as little surprise to find many of the pretty faces in the media to be products of the institution.

4. Wisconsin International University College

The International University is made up of Ghanaian as well as foreign students with majority of them being Nigerians. The school boasts of many beautiful young ladies from Ghana and Nigeria. The hostels surrounding the school houses very beautiful students and they are slowly gaining a reputation for themselves on that level.

5. Central University College

The private university is not only noted for quality education but also beautiful damsels to complement their reputation as an institution of higher learning.

6. African University College of Communication

The University has a lot of beautiful female students who can match the ladies from other university campuses boot for boot. They may not be a loud university but they sure house a lot of beautiful young ladies. A lot of their students end up on television.

7. Ghana Institute of Languages

The University prides itself to have many beautiful female students. They however claim that not only are the ladies in the University beautiful but they also happen to be bilingual and multi-lingual. The ladies in the school speak more than one international language.