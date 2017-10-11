Tamale deserves to host MTN FA Cup finals – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

The chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Kurt ES Okraku insists Tamale deserves to host the 2017 finals of the Tournament as the Northern Region capital has contributed immensely to the progress of Ghana football.

Okraku emphasized that the region has produced lots of football stars and it is in the right direction for the grand finale of the MTN FA Cup to be hosted there for them to have a real feel of the competition.

“Tamale have produced the likes of Mohammed Choo, Anane Kobo, Abdul Razak Karim, the Ayew family, Mubarak Wakasu, Baba Rahman, Majeed Waris and a whole lot of others who have in one way or the other helped in the progress of Ghana football however, they have not had the unique opportunity to host a big domestic football event and we thought this was the time,” Okraku stated during the unveiling of the Mascot for the finals.

“Tamale and the Northern region have played big roles in Ghanaian football history and they really deserve to host this MTN FA Cup finals. Accra Hearts of oaks and Asante Kotoko have never played each other in the northern region of Ghana and this is going to be the first time in the history of Ghana football,”

On October 29 at the Tamale Sports Stadium, Hearts and Kotoko will battle for the elegant trophy and also a chance to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.

