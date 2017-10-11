Stonebwoy talks about his heroic status during live show

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Ghanaian superstar, Stonebwoy is one of the biggest superstars in his home country. In fact, there are few artists who can measure up to the work he’s done in West Africa over the course of the last 2 years and judging from his recent comments, he’s well aware of this.

last week, Stonebwoy returned to his hometown, Ashaiman to perform in front of a 50-thousand-strong crowd as he thanked them for their support in getting him to where he is.

He revealed that “If I die today, I die a hero” in an impassioned speech before he declared that Ashaiman is the only place he knows that is worth dying for.

Stonebwoy repped his hometown as he said: “Wherever I go, the first thing that, comes out of my mouth is Ashaiman, am not afraid, I don’t feel shy that, I am an Ashaiman boy”.

“I feel too proud to have emerged from Ashaiman and would not hesitate to continue to broadcast that, to let the world know that Ashaiman too has good stuff,”This was also the same incredible concert where Stonebwoy brought out his dancehall peer, Shatta Wale, and the two performed together.

