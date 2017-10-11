Starlets defender Razak Yusif discharged from hospital

Abdul Razak Yusif has joined his teammates in camp after being discharged from hospital <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507737628_421_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s U-17 defender Abdul Razak Yusif has joined his teammates in camp after being discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors at Fortis Escort Heart Hospital in Delhi confirmed the youngster suffered no head injury after he clashed with American captain Josh Sargent in Ghana’s 1-0 loss on Monday.

After undergoing cranial and cervical CT scans, the youngster was asked to spend few more days at the hospital for further observation.

He has been allowed to join his colleagues after further assessment but will not take part in the team’s training session.

However, the Koforidua United defender has been ruled out of the Black Starlets Thursday’s clash against hosts India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

