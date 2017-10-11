Shortlist of Ghana Writers Awards 2017 released

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017
Source: Ernest Senanu Dovlo
2017-10-11
The sole literary awards scheme in the country, Ghana Writers Awards has released shortlisted entries for the 2017 edition of the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on October 28 at Christ the King Parish Hall in Accra.
Entries were opened on Friday, April 14, 2017 and ended on Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Five categories, including poetry, short Story, spoken word, literature blog, and topic-given poetry contest on illegal mining are on the cards for the second edition of the Ghana Writers Awards. The shortlist is as follows;
SHORT STORY
University of Hard Knocks – Philip Arko Ewusi
Liberia Woman – Samuel Owusu Achiaw
Prayer Mongers – Nana Yaa Asantewaa Asante
Faded Beauty –Robert Owuodihia
Incapacitated – Nana Ama Gyemah
The Sound Of Silence – Roby Yayra Goka
Serebour – Serebour Badu Prosper
POETRY CATEGORY
The Piano Phone – Logoh Selorm Philip
Gentle Lucifer – Mohammed Shamsu-deen.
A Thousand Mystics— Kofi Acquah
A Letter to My Oppressor – Emmanuel Agyei-Poku
That Jesus Name – Adjei-Arthur Bonsu
The Plight of a House Help – Gabla Godwin
Africa of Old – Sacket Anthony Djaba
Little Black Children – Gayi Eyram C.
An Elegy for Awonoor – Abelumkeamah Bertrand Azags
A Toil In The Dark –Kwao Jonathan Tetteh
Of Our Land – Ekow Dodd
The Making of Silence – Nana Karikari Akyempo Prempeh
LITERATURE BLOG
Celestine Nudanu – (https://readinpleasure.wordpress.com)
The Creative Arts Society – (www.thecreatars.wordpress.com)
POETRY ON GALAMSEY
Dig Deeper – Yvette D. Adusei
The Dying Digger – Kweku Taylor
The Cry of the Land – Maame Akua Akyea Kodua
Ten (10) judges selected from Africa, Asia and the Americas have been playing roles as judges of the 2017 edition of the Awards and is on the theme, ” My art my life; creating more opportunities for the youth in the literary art industry in Ghana.”
The maiden edition of the awards was held on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Marvels Ghana Mini Golf Course in Accra with over 800 people in attendance. It was on the theme: “Preserving the Ghanaian culture through creative writing; the role of writers”.
In a bid to revive and promote the Ghanaian and African literature, the Ghana Writers Awards, a literary prize, was instituted in 2012 to promote the Ghanaian creative writing industry.