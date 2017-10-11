Shortlist of Ghana Writers Awards 2017 released

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: Ernest Senanu Dovlo

2017-10-11

The sole literary awards scheme in the country, Ghana Writers Awards has released shortlisted entries for the 2017 edition of the awards ceremony scheduled to take place on October 28 at Christ the King Parish Hall in Accra.

Entries were opened on Friday, April 14, 2017 and ended on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Five categories, including poetry, short Story, spoken word, literature blog, and topic-given poetry contest on illegal mining are on the cards for the second edition of the Ghana Writers Awards. The shortlist is as follows;

SHORT STORY

University of Hard Knocks – Philip Arko Ewusi

Liberia Woman – Samuel Owusu Achiaw

Prayer Mongers – Nana Yaa Asantewaa Asante

Faded Beauty –Robert Owuodihia

Incapacitated – Nana Ama Gyemah

The Sound Of Silence – Roby Yayra Goka

Serebour – Serebour Badu Prosper

POETRY CATEGORY

The Piano Phone – Logoh Selorm Philip

Gentle Lucifer – Mohammed Shamsu-deen.

A Thousand Mystics— Kofi Acquah

A Letter to My Oppressor – Emmanuel Agyei-Poku

That Jesus Name – Adjei-Arthur Bonsu

The Plight of a House Help – Gabla Godwin

Africa of Old – Sacket Anthony Djaba

Little Black Children – Gayi Eyram C.

An Elegy for Awonoor – Abelumkeamah Bertrand Azags

A Toil In The Dark –Kwao Jonathan Tetteh

Of Our Land – Ekow Dodd

The Making of Silence – Nana Karikari Akyempo Prempeh

LITERATURE BLOG

Celestine Nudanu – (https://readinpleasure.wordpress.com)

The Creative Arts Society – (www.thecreatars.wordpress.com)

POETRY ON GALAMSEY

Dig Deeper – Yvette D. Adusei

The Dying Digger – Kweku Taylor

The Cry of the Land – Maame Akua Akyea Kodua

Ten (10) judges selected from Africa, Asia and the Americas have been playing roles as judges of the 2017 edition of the Awards and is on the theme, ” My art my life; creating more opportunities for the youth in the literary art industry in Ghana.”

The maiden edition of the awards was held on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Marvels Ghana Mini Golf Course in Accra with over 800 people in attendance. It was on the theme: “Preserving the Ghanaian culture through creative writing; the role of writers”.

In a bid to revive and promote the Ghanaian and African literature, the Ghana Writers Awards, a literary prize, was instituted in 2012 to promote the Ghanaian creative writing industry.