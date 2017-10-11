Sarkodie emerges best African rapper at AFRIMMA awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-11

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has added another accolade to his growing list of awards, after he was adjudged the best rapper at the Annual Africa Muzik Awards (AFRIMMA) and Music festival.

Sarkodie was nominated in the category, alongside many other artistes from the continent, to slug it out for the award.

However, the Ghanaian rapper emerged tops, and walked away with the Best African Rapper award.

Nigeria’s Davido was also among the big winners on the night, with his hit single “if” being adjudged the most popular song.

Here is a list of the full winners on the night:

1. Best Male West Africa – Falz (Nigeria)

2. Best Female West Africa – Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

3. Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

4. Best Female East Africa – Victoria Kimani (Kenya)

5. Best Male Central Africa -C4 Pedro (Angola)

6. Best Female Central Africa – Nsoki (Angola)

7. Best Male Southern Africa- Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

8. Best Female Southern Africa – Babes Wodumo (South Africa

9. Crossing Boundaries with Music Award C4 Pedro (Angola)

10. Best Newcomer -Nsoki (Angola) 11. Artist of The Year – Davido (Nigeria)