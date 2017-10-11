Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared in 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Black Stars put up a commanding display to beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 in Jeddah on Tuesday night in an international friendly.

Goals from debutant Kassim Nuhu Adams, an own goal and Thomas Partey complimented the team all-round display.

GHANASoccernet.com rates how Ghana players fared in the exhibition which has brought about hope the team is ready to compete with the big boys.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi- 6

He kept his composure on his debut and did not show signs of nervousness. In the second half he made a timely save with his leg which could have lead to equalizer. Ati-Zigi has proven he can be reliable upon in future.

Daniel Amartey- 8

The Leicester City man showed his leadership qualities once again and excelled in a makeshift right back role.

Lumor Agbenyenu- 6

Solid as usual at the left back position and proved strong when defending.

Kassim Nuhu-8

What a debut to remember. The centre back proved rock-solid at the back and capped his virtuous performance with a goal just before the half time whistle. He made some timely interceptions inside the box.

Nicholas Opoku-6

The Club Africain man was quite as usual but got the job done. He made good use of his height as he comfortable dealt withe

Joseph Attamah-7

He played in a familiar defensive midfield role and he perfume his artistry. Attamah sat infront of the back four and his distributions were incessant and accurate.

Ebenezer Ofori-7

The Stuttgart man was effervescent as usual and continued his runs in channels. He fought and won balls in midfield as he provided the assist for Partey’s goal.

Thomas Partey-8

It was another commanding display from the Atletico Madrid man who bossed the midfield with his strength and skills. His goal was a trademark one as he powered in from outside the box. It was his squared pass across the face of goal that led to the own goal scored.

Alfred Duncan- 6

Duncan did really exert himself and lacked some sharpness as he played on the left wing (an unsual role for the Sassuolo man).

Patrick Twumasi- 7

The right winger burst to life especially in the second half and tormented the Saudi left back. He was slippery and send in decent cross too. This is by far his best performance for the Black Stars.

Raphael Dwamena- 5

Dwamena did make a lot of impact in the first 45 minutes he spent on the pitch. He came close to scoring after the half hour mark but he mis-kicked a return pass from inside the box.

Subs:

Isaac Twum-5

The Inter Allies midfielder came on in the second and did well to stay afloat by getting into the mix.

John Antwi- 6

Antwi was assertive upfront and used his strength and ball control to good use. The Egypt-based striker was also inside the Saudi Arabia box. He had a clear chance to score but his headers bounced on the turf and was denied when captain Osama directed Partey’s cross into his own goal.

Daniel Opare-2

He came on to replace Twumasi as a right winger and did not well to push the Green Falcons back.

Kingsley Sarfo- 2

The Malmo FF man barely had a touch of the ball before the referee ended the match.

Abass Mohammed-2

Very little to say about him after replacing Lumor. He didn’t see much of play.