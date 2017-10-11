People love to see me half-naked – Actress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Fast-rising Ghanaian actress based in the US, Efia Odo has revealed the reason behind her semi-nude pose for cameras.

The sexy and gorgeous Ghanaian actress said going half naked pays off for her brand because her seductive body enchants many people, adding that she’s unfazed by comments that come from critics.

“I don’t get nude but get half nude and this how I do it; I wake up in the morning… If I want to be fully covered, I will be fully covered and if I want to be half naked I will.

“I can wear bikini down the streets if I want to but I’m in Ghana so I can… For me my brand is kind of does pay off because people love seeing me half naked and I love seeing myself half naked. I think if I was fat, I wouldn’t be half naked so I’ve to show it off what I got,” She told Pulse Ghana.

Born Andrea Owusu, Odo has developed a somewhat controversial image since she came into the limelight.

Efia often releases photos revealing parts of her body and was once reported to have disclosed that she does not wear bras.

Notable among the movies she has featured in is Royal Diadem.