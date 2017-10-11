Peabo explosion: I made enemies in my own party – Annor Dompreh

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh has revealed the fight for compensation for the victims of the Peabo explosion has not been rosy.

According to him, he is facing prosecution even from his own party because he is fighting to ensure those involved don’t go scot-free.

“I have suffered within my own party because of this matter. There are people who think that I’m making the new government popular” he stated on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Almost two years after the incident, residents of Peabo most of whom were injured have not been compensated.

The blast from a quarry site belonging to A.K.Y Mining Services Limited along the Adeiso road occurred as a result of a naked fire getting into contact with ammonium dynamite.

The devastation caused many injuries while substantial properties were lost through the accident including a 38-year-old welder, Ibrahim Mohammed, who met his untimely death when he was caught in one of those explosions.

A Ministerial Committee set up to investigate the explosion recommended a ten-year ban on the operations of A.K.Y Mining Services Limited which is still operating and those indicted are still walking scot-free.

But the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP said he is not surprised about the delay in dealing with the culprits a year after the report.

He indicated that, it took divine intervention before he got a copy of the report completed under the erstwhile Mahama government.

Hon. Annor Dompreh also said people in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) think he is being disruptive to the cause of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“People think you are making the work of the president difficult because you are continuously raising this matter” he bemoaned.

This notwithstanding, Frank Annor Dompreh said he is been able to get the President to commit to assisting the victims of the disaster.