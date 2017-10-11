Our mission is to win the MTN FA Cup – Hearts PRO

Hearts will square off with Kotoko in the grand final at the Tamale Sports Stadium <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507712421_895_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Communications director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has fired a salvo at Asante Kotoko ahead of the much anticipated FA Cup final.

The nation’s two most glamorous clubs will square off in the grand final at the Tamale Sports Stadium after seeing off Wa All Stars and Medeama SC respectively in the semi finals.

“We will attempt after 17 solid years to falter, it will not happen. We said it right from the beginning that our mission is to win this cup but we didn’t want to invite pressure on us that’s why we kept it game after game,”Opare said at the unveiling of the final Mascot.

“Eventually, the final game is here with us and we cannot falter and we need the support of every Phobian to make sure that this will happen. For Hearts of Oak this year, the promise is and was never to allow Asante Kotoko to beat us in any way and on 29th once the football gods have spoken nothing will change and Hearts of Oak will win.”

