MTN FA Cup Committee unveils ‘Mr. Obia Nye Obia’ as mascot for final

The mascot is a yellow fowl by name Mr. Obia Nye Obia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507746620_666_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The MTN FA Cup Committee has unveiled Mr. Obia Nye Obia as the official mascot for this year’s final against Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

It is the first ever to be introuduced for any locally organized tournament.

The mascot is a yellow fowl by name Mr. Obia Nye Obia.

His name, which loosely means “all are equal” in Ghanaian Akan dialect, was chosen to convey a sense of soaring enthusiasm to play football and excitement for the tournament with its colour depicting that of the title sponsors.

”This is a very important and unique ceremony and again it is part of history. This is the first time we are all seeing somebody in the name of Mr Obia Nye Obia,” chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee Kurt Okraku

The Mascot will take part in numerous activities in the run-up to the first Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko FA Cup final since 1990, which will be played on Sunday October 29, at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

قالب وردپرس

Comments