Minority not playing mischief in ISIS claims – Ablakwa

The Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that it is not the intention of the Minority in Parliament to play mischief with report alleging some Ghanaians have been radicalized into the ISIS terrorist network.

The Minority are alleging that at least 100 Ghanaian migrants have joined the deadly terrorist group in the Islamic State of Libya.

According to them, figures were picked from a report from the Libyan government through its Attorney General’s department.

Speaking to the media Tuesday in Parliament, the Minority tasked government to collaborate with its Libyan counterpart to address the issue before it escalates to Ghana.

They said the Ghanaian converts are “frontline fighters” for ISIS, adding the West African country has been paired in same category as Senegal, Gambia, Somalia, Chad, Niger, Eritrea and Mali.

“What is more unnerving; the special enquiry found that kidnappings of expatriates were mostly carried out by Islamic State foreign fighters from Ghana, Turkey and Tunisia”.

Reacting to the call, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Annoh Dompreh, said the conduct of the Minority is borne out of mischief.

“If a report has been put out there by another republic of which its authenticity of the report has not been proven, all you need to do, as a responsible Minority, is to report this matter to the state agencies for an investigation to be conducted,” Mr Dompreh was not enthused.

But Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa believes their intention is not borne out of mischief but to protect Ghana’s image.

According to him, government must provide the needed assurances to Ghanaians and international security partners that this matter is receiving very high level attention.

“We don’t intend to create mischief out of this issue but we want government to be concerned and do something immediately to resolve the issue because we believe is a collective decision which needs much attention” he said on Accra based Okay FM.