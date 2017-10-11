Meet fast rising actress and media entrepreneur, Stephanie Crabbe

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

2017-10-10

Stephanie Crabbe

Stephanie Crabbe is a young Ghanaian-born female Entrepreneur, Model, Presenter, Film producer, Singer and Philanthropist making positive impacts in the lives of others.

Born on September 27, 1992, Stephanie Crabbe was inspired by lot things during her early childhood, hence, her desire to pursue entrepreneurship and acting.

Stephanie Crabbe, a product of Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation And Professional Studies, is a runway and photo model who has featured in many big fashion events and runways.

The strong passion to help other people gave birth to her first company, Breez Entertainment, which is to help promote and organize events as an addition to the growth of the creative arts industry.

As an actress, Stephanie Crabbe has been active since the year 2012 and has been featured in some Television series and soaps.

Her love to promote upcoming actors and actresses again led her to found her second company, SC Multimedia.

Stephanie Crabbe is currently working on her first self-produced movie ‘KAYA’ under SC Multimedia which should be premiered before the year ends.

The young Entrepreneur has also embarked on some philanthropic acts through donations to some notable charity organizations in Ghana.

It has always been the joy of Stephanie Crabbe to see her fellow young women take bold steps in life just to put smiles on the faces of others.