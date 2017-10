Thomas Partey has been in fine form at Atletico Madrid



Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will not play Thomas Partey full throttle in the friendly against Saudi Arabia today.

The midfielder will have to fly back to Spain immediately to prepare for biggest game of the season so far, they take on Barcelona.

Partey has played his way into the Atletico Madrid’s starting line-up, getting ahead of the likes of Gabi and Koke this season.

