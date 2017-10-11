Kweku Baako, Allotey Jacobs clash over future of NDC

One of his chief desires, perhaps from ‘Allah’, is to see the National Democratic Congress [NDC] stay in opposition forever, but that wish has been swiftly prayed against by a leading member of the NDC.

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, speaking to the issue of campaign promises and governance of the Nana Addo-led administration, opined that Ghanaians must forever maintain the ‘Elephant’ as the party in power.

According to him, achievements chalked by the NPP government compared to the NDC in less than a year is incredible – hence, they must be ommended for that.

The veteran journalist on PEACE FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ was backing the Ashanti Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Mr. Sam Payne’s claims that the NPP has delivered majority of its campaign promises within a year.

Sam Payne was of a view that, the restoration of the training nurses and midwifery students’ allowances by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo might cost the NDC’s attempt to regain power in the 2020 election.

Swiftly, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako said “I wish they [NDC] will never come to power again. They should never come to power again”, adding that, “Nana Addo has fulfilled his promise, he is courageous”

But the Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Bernard Allotey Jacobs in a quick rebuttal to Kweku Baako’s wish, stated “I stamp against it in the name of Jesus. God forbid”