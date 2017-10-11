Kasim Nuhu scores on Ghana debut in win over Saudi Arabia

play videoKassim Adams Nuhu scored on his debut for Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507692625_379_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Young Boys defender Kassim Adams Nuhu scored on his debut for Ghana in their 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was left unmarked and poked in from close range from a corner kick in the first half.

Osama Hawsawi put the ball at the back of his own net for the second goal before Thomas Partey put the icing on the cake with a real beauty two minutes from time.

The 22-year-old earned a debut call-up after impressing for his side in Europe and in the Swiss Super League where he has scored two goals in nine appearances.

Nuhu has been knocking on the door for an opportunity and got the chance to justify his inclusion.

