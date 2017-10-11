John Antwi debuts for Ghana in 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia

John Antwi was a second-half substitute for Raphael Dwamena and made some encouraging runs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507708827_959_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Fast-improving John Antwi was finally given his maiden Black Stars game under coach Kwesi Appiah in the 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old was a second-half substitute for Raphael Dwamena and made some encouraging runs though he did not score.

The forward has been in form for the last two years and has been scoring for fun in the Egyptian League.

His national team debut has coincided with coach Kwesi Appiah who is building a new team for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

With several key players out of the national team at this point, coach Kwesi Appiah is hoping that this new breed of players will form a formidable team that will dominate the African continent for so many years.

