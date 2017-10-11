Izwe Loans adjudged CIMG Finance House of the year 2016

Izwe Loans, a non-bank financial institution targeting both the formal and informal sectors, was adjudged the Finance House of the year 2016 at the 28th National Marketing Performance Award organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

This year’s award was under the theme “Cause Related Marketing: Panacea for National Behavioural Change.

The citation for the award read thus “for your hard work and dedication, coupled with continuous innovations, bespoke services, managing marketing effectiveness, staff development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives you were singled out to pick this maiden gong”.

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director of Izwe Loans, Mr Raymond Kwakye-Bismark said, the company over the past 6 years has served over 100,000 customers and currently holds in excess of GHS 130 million in retail deposits and bonds.

“Our consistent growth has been supported by many loyal investors who form the foundation of our strong corporate and retail deposit base, as well as our Corporate Note Programme listed on Ghana Alternative Exchange (GAX)”, he explained.

Mr. Kwakye-Bismarck said going forward the company will further pursue a diversification of its product mix to off-payroll products while continuing to maintain its established payroll business.

“Within this year and 2018, the company is pursuing a total loan portfolio of 20% off-payroll and 80% on-payroll”, he said.

“Car4Cash an asset-backed loan product has been recently added to our bouquet of products. It seeks to provide loans to individuals and Small businesses using a very simple means of assessment. It is the first of several off-payroll products we intend to roll out in the next 18 months” he said.

Currently, Izwe’s loan portfolio is focused on developmental activities such as education, business, family, housing and agriculture.

The company currently has 10 branches across the country; Accra (3 branches), Kumasi (2 branches), Takoradi, Tamale, Ho, Sunyani and Koforidua.

Izwe Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Izwe Africa Group; it is licensed and regulated by the Bank of Ghana.