I’ve not given up on men – Vicky Zugah

Actress Vicky Zugah who has suffered series of abuses in her previous relationship, has said she has not given up on men and hopes to find the right partner which could lead to marriage.

The mother of one on the Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix, said she has not given up on men and has no intention of veering into lesbianism despite the abuses she suffered in the hands of men some day.

Even though she claims there is nothing wrong with lesbianism despite the challenges she has gone in the hands of men, she is hopeful her life partner is out there.

“I have not given up on men no matter what I have been through. Once I am a child of God and created by God I am hopeful something will come my way but I see nothing wrong with lesbianism. I have not done it but I do not think it is bad”, she stated.