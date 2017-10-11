Isaac Twum makes Ghana debut in win over Saudi Arabia

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-10-10

The Black Stars B captain made his senior debut for the main squad in the massive 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the international friendly on Tuesday.

Twum, who captained Ghana to success at the 2017 WAFU tournament, took the place of Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan on the 46th minute mark and excelled in midfield as the West African giants walloped the Green Falcons 3-0.

The pocket-size midfielder dazzled for the Black Stars B at the WAFU tournament and was voted the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

He will be hoping to hold down a permanent place in Kwesi Appiah’s squad as the 57-year-old has stated that he hopes to settle on his squad by the middle of next year.