Inter Allies star Isaac Twum marks Black Stars debut in 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Inter Allies midfielder Isaac Twum marked his senior Black Stars debut in their 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Twum, who captained the Black Stars B to clinch the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on home soil last month, replaced Italy-based Joseph Alfred Duncan.

The hugely talented midfielder was handed an opportunity to impress after excelling for the home-based stars, where he was voted best player of the tournament.

Young Boys defender Kasim Nuhu opened the scoring in the first half before Osama Hawsawi put the ball at the back of his own net.

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey put the icing on the cake with a real beauty in the 88th minute.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah gave opportunities to several players as he continues to build his team after missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

