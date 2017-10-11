India U17 hero Jeakson Thounaojam eyes victory over Ghana

Jeakson Thounaojam is hopeful that his side can beat Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507735819_975_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

India national under 17 midfielder Jeakson Thounaojam is hopeful that his side can beat Ghana on Thursday in the last Group A game.

Jeakson who operates in a defensive midfield role scored an 82nd minute equalizer with a powerful header against Colombia on Monday before the South Americans went on to win 2-1

The youngster is now beaming with confident and is ready to defeat Ghana on Thursday

“We believe we can win against Ghana. We will be together and we will fight for this win,” Jeakson told dnaindia.

“It was a nice experience and I felt on cloud nine when I scored the goal against Colombia. However, we tried our best but were unlucky. It is obviously a great feeling to score for my country but it would have been sweeter had we won the match,”

Both countries need a win in order to at make it to the knockout stage as as one of the two top teams from the group or a best third-placed team.

