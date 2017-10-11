Gospel Act wins artiste of the year at Tertiary Music Awards 2017

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: Phil Bliss Sackitey

Urban gospel artiste Kobby Diamond made history on Friday, October 6, 2017, when he was crowned artist of the year at the maiden edition of the Tertiary Music Awards which was held inside Osu.

The sensational rapper beat King Promise, KobbyStone, SkyLegend and a few others to the most envious award in a category that was fiercely contested.



He also went home with the Gospel Artiste Of the year award, making it a double on a night that saw the likes of Highlife singer Chitso, SlySongx, and Yaw Bruno walk home with two awards each.

Kobby Diamond expressed his profound gratitude to his management team and fans for making it possible.

“All glory to the most High. We worked extremely hard for this but it could also have been anybody’s. I want to thank my team for the wonderful work done! They’ve been really amazing. We toured all the malls to solicit for votes and create brand awareness. It worked! I thank everybody who helped in the process of attaining this height as well as the organizers for the initiative. This is history in the making” He stated.

He also congratulated Takoradi based urban gospel act Proverbs Kirk for winning most popular song of the before adding that he was inspired by the feet Joe Mettle attained at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and said that the era where gospel artistes play second fiddle to secular artistes is in terms of awards is no more.

Kobby Diamond, real name Divine Ackun is an urban gospel artiste and a rapper who is winning the hearts of many with his creative lines, hard hitting punches, and sizzling rhymes.

He has also been nominated for awards in this year’s Holypop Music Awards and is hoping to emulate this success at the National Theatre come 14th October.