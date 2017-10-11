Godwin Attram defiant over Great Olympics survival chances

The ‘Wonder Club’ currently lie 15th on the league log <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507716023_463_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Godwin Attram, believes their win against Elmina Sharks on match-day 28 of 2016/17 Ghana Premier League(GPL) will serve as boost to their survival chances as they would subsequently move out of the relegation zone.

The ‘Wonder Club’ currently lie 15th on the league log and strong favourites to suffer relegation with two matches to end the season.

According to Attram, their win against Elmina Sharks last Sunday would serve as massive boost in the quest to remain in the league.

“Prior to match, I said a win would put us out of the relegation, because if we failed to win we would have definitely being relegated but today’s win will take Olympics out of relegation,” Attram said in an interview after their 1-0 win over Sharks last Sunday.

Great Olympics will face an uphill task on Sunday when they face AshantiGold on match-day 29 of the GPL in a duel which could decide the faith of these clubs in this season’s league.

