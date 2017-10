Ghana’s Daniel Agyei joins Ethiopian side Jimma Aba Jifar FC

Daniel Agyei inked a year deal over the weekend



Former Ghana U-20 goalie, Daniel Agyei has joined Ethiopian top-flight side Jimma Aba Jifar FC, the player has confirmed.

Agyei inked a year deal over the weekend – he joins Jimma Aba Jifar FC from Tanzanian giants Simba FC.

“I have joined Jimma Aba Jifar FC,” Agyei told Ghanacrusader.com. “I signed a year deal with them.”

Agyei has previously played for Ghanaian sides Liberty Professionals. Medeama SC and South African side Free State Stars.

He was in post when Ghana won the World U-20 Championship in 2009.

قالب وردپرس

Comments