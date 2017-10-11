Ghana woos investors at IMF/World Bank Meetings

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta is urging global investors to put their money behind Ghana’s growing economic opportunities.

He cites especially the Financial Services, Industry and Agriculture sectors as holding high prospects of safe investments and high returns in the coming years.

The Finance Minister has been speaking at an Investment Pitch on the sidelines of the IMF / World Bank Annual meetings in Washington DC.

According to him, the strides so far made in stabilizing the economy signaled a beginning of the improved business-friendly environment in Ghana which investors need to capitalize on.

“In a nutshell, we’ve created a pretty positive environment. I think the spirit for people to do things differently is manifesting and its clear at least on the international level where Moody’s, Fitch and S&P have all upgraded us given the type of work that is being done” he noted.

I think the commitment of the president and the team in terms of moving Ghana beyond aid is something that we are not compromising on.

We feel very deeply that Ghana can be that pillow stability and beacon so that we radiate this type of good governance supported by good micro policies and an opening for private sector investment” he noted.

Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah who is part of the delegation later told JOYBUSINESS, Ghana’s pitch was well received and should soon yield results.

“The programme was to try and woo investors and it was well-attended as you can see – so many investors came in here and the pitch by the Finance Minister was concise and clear.

The message in there is that this is a new administration ready to deliver, they are committed to their fiscal consolidation and it’s seen in lowered interest rates, low risk of inflation, a stable currency, economic growth increase”

“So if you want to do business, Ghana is ready to accommodate you and you can see the excitement on the faces of the investor community here, the questions that they asked and the testimony from those who have done business in Ghana in the past show clearly that Ghana is the choice destination for business in Africa” he concluded.

Ghana’s delegation for the 2017 IMF / World Bank annual meetings is led by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo and includes the Finance Minister, Planning Minister Prof Djan Bafour, Deputy Finance Minister Charles Adu Boahen and Deputy Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

It also includes Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his first Deputy Maxwell Afari. A team of technical advisors from the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana is also supporting the delegation.

The annual IMF / World Bank meetings are a platform to engage global finance and development agencies to secure commitment and support for a country’s economic and development agenda.

Ghana’s recent participation in similar international events have brought benefits such as inclusion in the G20 compact which will provide €120 Million Euro for the country.