Ghana will be the preferred tourism destination in the world – Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that Ghana is the process of building on a solid tourism base with the aim of expanding the industry nationwide and into new segments.

He said the government mindful of what it intends to achieve has initiated key tourism policies aimed at securing for the West African nation top global tourism destination status.

“Our goal is to make Ghana among the top preferred tourist destination globally. These well known and preferred tourist destinations had to set themselves apart from other nations. Ghana will take heed from such best practices to become a house-hold name in the tourism industry,” Dr. Bawumia revealed when delivering the keynote address at the first World Tourism Forum Africa Summit which is underway at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The World Tourism Forum Africa Summit has brought together tourism industry players from all over the world to shed light on Heritage Tourism, Tourism Investments, Adventure Tourism, Destination Management and e-tourism.

The event is also a platform to network, share experiences and learn global best practices to improve on standards in the tourism industry.

The World Tourism Forum is a global organization holding tourism events in different parts of the world to further boost global tourism.

It pays particular attention to the relationship between local and global tourism trends as well as strategies for more sustainable tourism growth.

The Forum encourages the allocation of resources to a shared tourism vision. The platform has been flourishing rapidly and already functions as a trendsetter in the industry. The World Tourism Forum believes that the tourism industry’s challenges can be solved only through the engagement of all the stakeholders.

Additionally, the World Tourism Forum focuses on long-term global tourism solutions and it is committed to working day and night to move the industry forward. The World Tourism Forum was established to fill a gap in the international tourism industry – all the stakeholders now view it as the globally unique tourism event enjoying steady growth on a year-to-year basis since its inception in 2014.