Ghana defender Baba Rahman set to return to action in December

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-11

Baba Rahman says he will return to action before the end of the year

Black Stars and Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman has revealed he will return to action before the close of the year.

Baba has endured a frustrating year, sidelined since January with knee ligament injury, but is targeting a successful end to 2017.

The talented left-back picked up the injury at the Africa Cup of Nations. He was stretchered off in the first game against Uganda and subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

Rahman, who was on loan at Schalke 04 last season, returned to his parent club, Chelsea after undergoing a knee surgery and has almost regained his fitness and hinted he could start playing within two months.



“My recovery is going well, hopefully, God willing by December I should be able to get some games at club level,” Rahman told the Graphic Sports.

“I have been training but I still have some small pains in my knee. The medical staff are still working on me and I will be fully fit soon.”



The 23-year-old who tore his anterior cruciate ligaments at the Nations Cup said the injury had been one of the dark moments of his career because he loved to play regularly but had no other choice than to endure months on the sidelines.

“Not playing for all these months is not easy, especially if you are regular at the clubs you have played for. But certainly injuries are part of football and they are bound to occur once a while. In all, I just have to focus and come back even more striker.”

Rahman has been omitted from both Chelsea’s Premier League and Champions League squads and will have to prove his fitness to be included in January.