Gas explosion: We’re not law abiding; Commission Of Inquiry waste of time – NDC man

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-10-10

Director of Elections for NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507693946_509_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has called on government to strengthen the regulatory bodies in the country.

According to him, the regulatory bodies must become effective and work to enforce the country’s laws.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo was commenting on the recent gas explosion at Atomic Junction.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, he bemoaned the negligence on the part of the regulators to inspect the gas operators in ensuring they comply with the acceptable procedures.

He noted that though Ghanaians need to be vigilant and abide by the laws governing the nation; it however behoves the regulators to be seen executing their duties.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo cited that aside the inappropriate gas operations and siting of gas stations at unlawful places, there are several other issues that the regulatory authorities should be looking at so as to prevent any disastrous situations.

He wondered why the authorities wait for a disaster and then set up Commissions of Inquiry to investigate the issues.

In respect of the Atomic Junction gas explosion, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo opined that a Committee of Inquiry is a total waste of time if the authorities are not made to work.

“Simply, we’re not law-abiding. So, the Commission of Inquiry, Committee and so forth (Kwami); it’s a waste of time. All what we need to do is that the people with responsibility should be made to work”, he said.

Also touching on the issue on the programme, seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. stated that the enforcement of health and safety measures is the major problem.

To Mr. Pratt, his worry is that when the accident occurs “it’s an advantage to the politicians. It gives the opportunity to show concern and we will be hailing them”.

He wondered why people should die before steps are taken to control the situation.