Five golden points from Ghana’s 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-11

The Black Stars showed glimpses of what is to come with an encouraging energetic display against Saudi Arabia, running out 3-0 victors on the day.

The team was so youthful it was deprived of the country’s all-time goalscorer Asamoah Gyan and his influential deputy Andre Ayew.

In their absence, young players like Jon Antwi and rising star Thomas Partey stepped up to the plate.

Below are some points picked up by GHANAsoccernet.com’s African football expert Nuhu Adams who watched the game.

1. Kassim Nuhu proves club form is no fluke

Kassim Nuhu Adams indicated that his form at club level is worth it as he translated it onto the field in his first bow for the national team.

His partnership with Nicholas Opoku at central defence was very solid as Ghana didn’t concede in the entire duration of the match.

The Young Boys centre back opened the scoring with about two minutes end the first half from a corner.

2. Daniel Amartey proves versatility and leadership qualities



Captain of the day for the Black Stars, Daniel Amartey showed his leadership qualities in the match.

That was the second time the Leicester City defender led the side.

He also proved his utility instincts since he was deployed at the right back instead of his known centre back and defensive midfield roles.

Amartey filled the big boots of Asamoah Gyan as the skipper of the Black Stars in perfection.

3. Goalkeeper Ati Zigi proves his mettle as a reliable choice.

Lawrence Ati Zigi was handed a debut as he was selected to man the posts at the expense of Richard Ofori and Joseph Addo.

His composure and confidence in the game show he is one goalkeeper, the Black Stars can rely on and also provide competition for the number one spot.

Ati Zigi made a timely save at the start of the first half with his leg which aided him to keep a clean sheet in his first start for Ghana.

4. Kwesi Appiah is on course in building a elastic squad.

One person who will be content with the team’s performance is head coach Kwesi Appiah since there are positive signs of his team building for AFCON 2019.

In the absence of usual regulars Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Agyepong, Christian Atsu, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Agyemang Badu, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew, the still excelled.

The fringes players who were given the nod to play against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening proved they are capable.

5. Goal scoring no longer a problem.

With Thomas Partey, Raphael Dwamena, Kassim Nuhu, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scoring in the last three games, it shows goal scoring is no longer a worry for Ghana.

There is no dependence on Asamoah Gyan as it used to be because the Black Stars has scored eight goals in the last three matches without the all-time top scorer.