Fancy Gadam billed to perform in front of 20,000 fans

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-11

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) New Artiste of the Year, Fancy Gadam has been billed to perform in front of 20,000 fans at the MTN FA Cup final slated for October 29 at the Tamale Stadium.

According to the organisers, the Tamale native would provide the halftime entertainment for spectators during the tie between two of Ghana’s biggest clubs Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

“Renowned dancehall artiste Fancy Gadam will be at the Tamale Sports Stadium on October 29 to enthral the fans,” FA Cup Committee chairman ES Okraku stated during the unveiling of the official Mascot for the finals on Tuesday.

Performing in front of such a huge crowd at the 20,000 capacity Tamale stadium will be nothing new for the “Total Cheat” hitmaker who enjoys a rockstar following in Tamale.

His shows and public appearances have in the past caused traffic jams at the Tamale airport as well as surrounding streets.

About Fancy Gadam

Gadam was born Mujahid Ahmed Bello in September 1988. Growing up, the young Ahmed was obsessed with music, and he started performing at school and public events from as young as age 12. His talent was obvious even back then, with friends and family wowed by his ability to learn almost any song and sing them word for word.

Bello attended the Police Barracks High School in Tamale where he started honing his craft. Assigned topics to write, sing and act about in school, he started creating his own content and realised his proficiency in that as well. After school, he aggressively pursued his talent, visiting numerous studious looking for the chance to sing.

Whilst many artists develop an interest in production work (beat making) late into their careers, Gadam got ahead of the curve in that instance as well, developing his beat making skills with every subsequent trip to a studio.