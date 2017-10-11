Don’t rush to sign for foreign clubs – Maxwell Konadu advises

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-10

Konadu has advised his players not to rush to sign for foreign clubs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507705230_668_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars B coach, Maxwell Konadu, has advised his trophy-winning players to carefully consider their options before deciding their next career destinations.

Coach Konadu warned his players against moving to certain countries just to enrich themselves and said their career must always be paramount in their decision making In an interview with the Graphic Sports recently, the former Asante Kotoko trainer, explained that it was in the interest of every player to move abroad to better his career but poor decision making had destroyed so many talents in the country.

“It is appalling to see players moving to certain countries just for the financial gains without thinking about the risk their career face if they should move.

“I will advise my players to exercise patience and carefully weigh up their options in order to make the right move that will help their career,” coach Konadu said. Reports indicate that several players from the Stars B squad that won the recently-held West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations have been approached by some African and European clubs after excelling at the tournament.

The team’s skipper, Isaac Twum, was reported to have been approached by a Norwegian side, while Hearts of Oak’s Winful Cobinnah was being monitored by rivals, Asante Kotoko.