Dj Mensah’s all white party comes off November 10

The annual all white celebrity party hosted by Dj Mensah is set to take place once again and this time, it’s even going to be much more exciting and entertaining.

Organizers of the event incorporate a theme each year which draws people’s attention and serves as our party slogan and this year, they are going with “60 Years Party For National Mobilization”

Last years Dj Mensah’s All White Party witnessed a lot of Ghanaian, Nigerian and other African celebrities party for peace including Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Efya, 4X4, Dennis Akwaaba U.K, Gasmilla, DKB, Jacinta, Aritcle Wan, Praye, Selly, D Cryme, Akoo Nana, King Promise, D Black, Mic Smith, Giles Bossman, A.I,Keche and more.

This year is expected to have even much more top personalities present as we celebrate the period of oneness and reflection, on what makes us united as Ghanaians.

The event is slated to take place on November 10 inside Soho Club, Marina Mall, and is proudly sponsored by Ciroc.

Supported by Sarkcess, Akwaaba Group, DJ Mensah, 4SyteTv, Black Legendary TV, Star Buzz and TMG

For more details, table bookings and reservations call 0556080888.