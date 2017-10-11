Derek Boateng hails Micheal Essien

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: Modernghana.com

2017-10-10

Former Black Stars player, Derek Boateng, says he was mesmerized by the professionalism and determination of Michael Essien which contributed to his illustrious football career.

The former Chelsea midfielder is considered one of the finest footballers on the African continent and was simply unstoppable during his peak as he established himself as a footballer with a blend of vision, technique and power.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One TV on Friday, Boateng hailed the exploits of Essien in his playing career especially at the youth level where he was so consistent and never lost form as he further applauded the seriousness of the former Real Madrid Star.

“Essien is so professional and you have no idea. Sometimes when we are on break in Europe and we come down to Ghana, Essien wouldn’t come because he was so determined to make it and he was the only player at the U-17 level who kept his position throughout the qualifiers to the tournament,” Boateng said on the Football Legends Night Show.

“Essien never lost form in his career and always kept his position. When we come for national assignment and scheduled to leave the next day, Essien leaves the same day and you can see how serious this guy is,” Boateng said.