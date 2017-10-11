CAF sidelines referee Daniel Bennett after Ghana-Uganda blunder

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

The Confederations of African Football (CAF) has dropped South African referee Daniel Bennett from officiating in the Champions League second-leg semifinal clash between Nady Al Ahly and Etoile du Sahel.

Bennett, who was originally appointed to officiate in the crunch clash at the Borg el Aram Stadium, has been sidelined following his abysmal performance in the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Cranes of Uganda and the Black Stars in Kampala last Saturday.

Mr Bennett and assistants denied Ghana a perfect goal in the 93rd minute with television replays showing that it was a perfect goal.

The referee also denied Ghana a penalty earlier in the second-half when Ghana midfielder Frank Acheampong was brought down in the box.

The Ghana Football Association has however, reported the referee and his Seychellois assistants to FIFA for their horrendous officiating.

The beleaguered official has however been replaced by fellow South African referee Vitor Gomes to take charge of the tie.



The clash is set for October 22, at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.