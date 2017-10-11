CAF Emergency Committee to meet on saturday in Lagos

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-11

The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the most powerful organ in the setup of the continental body, would on Saturday, October 14, meet in Lagos, Nigeria.

The meeting according to information gathered by the GNA Sports, would be held in Ikoyi, Lagos and would deliberate on recent happenings in the game in Africa, as well as CAF competitions next year.

The discussion would also focus on the African Nations Championship (CHAN), originally scheduled for Kenya, but was later withdrawn, due to lack of adequate preparations on the part of the East Africans.

The meeting comes up on the eve of the grand finale of the AITEO Cup competition, taking place at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, 15th October would be attended by the CAF Emergency Committee members.

According to the information, Egypt’s Hani Abo Rida, who is a Member of the FIFA Council, will be part of CAF President Ahmad’s entourage to Lagos.

Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), together with other members of the NFF would welcome CAF boss Ahmad at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday, 13th October.

It was further gathered that ‘An Evening with Ahmad”, which is actually a dinner on Saturday night, and to which Members of the diplomatic community and NFF’s sponsors and partners have been invited.

The CAF Emergency Committee, chaired by CAF President Ahmad, CAF’s three Vice Presidents are; Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi (1st Vice President), Democratic Republic of Congo’s Omari Constant Selemani (2nd Vice. President) and Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa (3rd Vice President), together NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Liberia FA President Hassan Musa Bility and CAF Referees Committee head, Souleiman Hassan Waberi would be part of the crucial meeting.