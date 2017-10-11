Bechem United hitman Amed Toure confident of club relegation escape

Soccer News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-11

Ahmed Toure <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507699825_260_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bechem United forward Amed Toure is buoyant about his side’s chances of surviving relegation from the Ghana Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The Hunters are enduring a difficult season, where they are occupying 12th on the standings with 38 points, two points above the drop zone.

However, the club revived their hopes of remaining in the division with a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko on match day 28.

And Toure is optimistic of the club retaining their premiership status at the end of the campaign.

“I’m certain we will not be relegated, the win against Kotoko was very crucial in our survival. So with two matches left we would try and get positive results so that we can survive,” the 28-year-old poacher intimidated.

Toure, who is gunning for the league goal king accolade following his 12 goal tally for the Hunters, was quizzed to disclose his choice of preference between the top scorers crown and the club’s relegation survival.

He answered, “My target is not the goal king but to help Bechem go forward. I’m happy with my 12 goals tally, so going forward it doesn’t matter who scores but getting the required results to help Bechem survive.”

Bechem United will square off against another relegation threatened side Tema Youth in Match Day 29 at the Tema Sports Stadium on Sunday.