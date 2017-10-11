Atomic Junction gas explosion was ‘man-made’ – NADMO

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has described the Atomic Junction gas explosion which claimed 7 lives and 132 injured in Accra as a “man-made disaster”.

The organization claims, the disaster occurred due to the ill safety measures put in place by the owner at the gas filling station.

Speaking on Kumasi based Hello FM on Monday, Nana Agyemang, the National Coordinator of NADMO said, the disaster was preventable, describing it as “man –made”.

He claimed that, though the organization is yet to conclude its reports on the actual cause of the explosion, he believes there could be the possibility that, the owner of the station did not put in place good safety mechanisms.

“There was a leakage as a result of not putting in place safety measures”. He said.

“I believe it was because the owner of the station did not put in place a good measure that was why the place caught fire”

When asked whether it is appropriate to reconsider where these stations are located most especially those in the residential areas he said, “It doesn’t matter where it is located, or how far they are built. It all depends on proper safety measures”

He argued that, every household in the country has a gas cylinder yet depending on how user s kept them safe is the reason there are not recurring explosions in homes compared to the outlets.