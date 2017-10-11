Atomic explosion: Don’t give tax money to victims – Mahama Ayariga

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has called on victims of Saturday’s Atomic junction gas explosion to sue the owners of the facility and not rely on compensation from the government.

According to Mr. Ayariga, suing the owners of the gas station would trigger attitudinal change on how such stations are operated. He added that it is not enough for victims of gas explosions to receive compensation from government while owners of the stations are made to go without court action.

The lawmaker said the courts must be used as a corrective measure against business practices which harm the public.

“There is no reason why you and I our tax money should be used to pay compensation to those who suffer injury as a result of these accidents because we didn’t cause it.

“The person who caused it and his insurers should also feel it a bit by being held accountable so next time the insurance companies will increase premiums and if the person loses his property in the effort to pay compensation and damages, next time he will be more stringent with his managers.

“Next time when he is recruiting staff to work in a gas facility, he will recruit skilled workers and not pick nephews and cousins and relatives who do not know anything about managing a gas facility. So these are the things that will make sure that everybody is disciplined”.

Meanwhile, Parliament on Tuesday tasked three of its committees to investigate and stop the rampant gas explosions in the country.

The Environmental Protection Agency also launched an audit into all gas stations across the country and pending applications in a step designed to prevent future explosions.