Asamoah Gyan ‘praises’ Kwesi Appiah for dropping Ayew Brothers

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has refuted claims that he played a role in Andre and Jordan Ayew’s exclusion from the Black Stars’ game against Uganda.

The Ayew brothers have heavily been criticized by football pundits after the duo excused themselves from Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Congo which the four-time African champions won 5-1 in Brazzaville.

And Kwesi Appiah in his latest call-up dropped the Ayew brothers and there have been reports that Gyan engineered the exclusion of the Andre and Jordan from the team.

“I am also a player in the team and even as a captain I am under the coach. The coach makes his decision and it is normal for people to complain when he makes decisions like this,” he told Accra-based Hot FM

“At the end of the day I am not the coach to be making decisions. Although everybody knows the experience and quality of Jordan and Dede Ayew in the national team but it is the decision of the coach to invite them into the national team or not.

“Everybody is entitled to his opinion as to why the Ayews were dropped. I will not blame anybody but will blame those who are trying to create rivalry between me and the Ayews in the Black Stars which is not helping.

“It is the coach who has made his decision. I am not part of the team same as the Ayews.”

