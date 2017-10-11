AJ Sarpong resigns from EIB, joins Citi FM

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Media Personality AJ Sarpong has left the EIB family.

She started working with Adabraka-based Citi 97.3 FM as a Presenter and Producer of the morning show, Citi Breakfast Show Tuesday morning.

Prior to joining Citi FM, she was a host of the entertainment segment of mid-morning show The Zone on Starr 103.5 FM and also hosted ‘Tales from the Powder Room’ on GhOneTV.

Read below our feature on her in February 2017

At the young age of 25, Media Personality AJ Sarpong has achieved what her age mates or older can only dream of or imagine.

Sarpong is a TV/Radio Presenter, Event MC, Voice over artiste, actress and Radio/TV Producer with a career spanning 9 years and counting.

She works with Starr 103.5 FM and GhOneTV as a Presenter and Producer, and also a regular panelist on Tales From The Powder Room, a weekly show that airs on the same station.

Sarpong started out in the media at the age of 16. One of her early jobs in the industry was as a Media Relations Officer and Event Correspondent with ghanamusic.com, an artiste management/music promotion firm.

On TV and Radio, she comes across as one with the warmth of a mother or friend who will do just about anything to ensure that the people she loves are happy or in a good place.

This sentiment is corroborated by some friends and colleagues of hers we spoke to.

As an Event MC, Sarpong has hosted quite a number of events including Sarkodie’s Sarkoholic concert launch, DSTV I Factory, The Cake Fair, The MakeUp Revolution and the launch of the Bartenders Association of Ghana.

She is a columnist with Glitz Africa Magazine, sharing her thoughts on events and the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Sarpong is a “Killer combination of Beauty, Brains and Hardwork” as she calls herself: she has a Masters Degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and also a product of University of Ghana with a degree in Political Science and Theatre Arts.

Born Nana Adjoa Akuoko-Sarpong, she is the daughter of Nana Kwame Akuoko-Sarpong, the Omanhene of Agogo Traditional Area.

The sky is only the starting point for the ambitious, driven and focused AJ Sarpong.