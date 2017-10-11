Afia Shwarzenegger and Abrokwah ‘fight’ in court

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

The timely intervention of counsels for the accused and defendant as well as the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong saved a near nasty scene at an Accra Circuit Court between Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah as both nearly pounced on each other.

Afia Schwarzenegger is reported to have provoked her ex-husband by casting innuendos following what transpired last month between them leading the case currently pending before the court.

The Persecutor had to restrain Abrokwah in the midst of the provocation to allow peace reign since any development could have worsen his case.

The case was subsequently adjoined to October, 31 2017 as the trial judge at an Accra Circuit Court 5, Abena Oppon Adjin Doku is reported to be on leave.

Background

Lawrence Abrokwah a bouncer and a former husband of the Television personality, was arrested and granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 20,000 for allegedly recording and circulating her nude video while she was alleged to be engaged in extra marital affair with another man.

He reportedly threatened to pour contents of a liquid substance he claimed was acid on the lovebirds but later admitted it was water.

Police after investigation, charged him with 5 counts including domestic violence to wit emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, publication of obscene material, assault and threat of harm.