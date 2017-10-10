Youth Employment Agency to audit beneficiaries

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has ordered a comprehensive audit of all beneficiaries on its modules in line with a restructuring process.

The Agency will also undertake the verification of the number of beneficiaries under the sanitation module, according to a memo sighted by Citi News, in following a management meeting in September 2017.

As part of this, Zoomlion Ghana Limited is to furnish the YEA with the database of 45,000 beneficiaries.

Management has also resolved to take steps to pay allowances due staff from June to September 2017.

Suspended allowances

The allowances of Board Members, the CEO, Deputy CEOs and certain staff have also been suspended temporarily for review.

A group calling itself the Coalition of Youth Employment Agency beneficiaries threatened to demonstrate over the matter in July.

The YEA management in April suspended payment of allowances to over 60,000 beneficiaries after it had detected supposed fraudulent activities, including allowances to thousands of people who do not work for the agency.

The YEA was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887) to empower the country’s youth between the ages of 15 to 35 years, through skills training and internship modules to transit from a situation of unemployment to that of employment.

As at December 2012, over 600,000 beneficiaries had been recruited by the YEA, which has 10 modules.

Find below the full memo

Management wishes to bring to the attention of all staff that, at the Agency’s Board Meeting held on 22nd September, 2017, the following resolutions/decisions were made, and all staff are to take note and comply accordingly:

The provisions in the Conditions of Service pertaining to the payment of allowances to the Board Members, CEO, Deputy CEOs and all staff in the category of levels 8 – 13 have been suspended temporarily for review.

That in view of the financial constraints, Management is directed to take steps to pay allowances due staff from June, 2017 to September 2017.

That all appointments made by Management are ratified.

That all officers in acting positions for more than one (1) year are with immediate effect revoked.

That Management is directed to conduct an HR Audit of the Human Resources of the Agency.

That Management conducts a head count of all Beneficiaries on all modules.

That Management undertakes a comprehensive verification of the number of Beneficiaries under the sanitation module.

That the restructuring exercise initiated by Management is ratified, and Management should ensure that all due processes are followed.