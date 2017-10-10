WizChild the legend boy rocks Miss Ghana @ 60 finale

Tamale based rapper WizChild the legend boy is gradually making inroads to mainstream music here in the capital city Accra after his performance last Saturday at the Miss Ghana @60 grand finale held at the State Banquet Hall.

The Mama rapper thrilled the audience with some of his hit songs which are making waves in the Northern part of Ghana.

Known for his dexterity, Wizchild due to his impressive performance last Saturday has gained a gig to perform at TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful a live Television broadcast.

It is undoubted that all his projects are hits, matured content unlike other rappers in the Northern part.

He was a delight to watch as he set the stage alight with an exhilarating performance.

Compered by broadcaster Nathaniel Attoh, it was graced by former Tourism Minister DzifaGomashie, former Accra Mayor Alfred OkoVanderpuije, as well as beauty queens from across the globe, including Miss Hungary 2016, TimeaGelencser, Miss Cameroon – Sandra Minkata, Miss Guinea – Asmao Diallo, Miss Nigeria – Winfrey Okolo, Miss Gabon – Constant Abessolo and Miss Senegal – Aissatou Fall.

The night also saw string performances from singer SherifaGunu, as well as respected saxophonist Steve Bedi.

He is signed on to Do More Talk Less Music label in Tamale.

Watch the Mama video below:

