Wisa to perform at music festival in Norway

Hiplife artiste, Wisa Greid of Ekiki Mi fame is set to perform at this year’s Bergen International Music Festival in Norway slated for October 21.

Wisa will be the first Ghanaian to mount that stage alongside UK based Afrobeats star B.M. and DJ Sparks from Kenya.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to grace such an occasion. For me it is not just about stepping on that stage and do what I do best, it is an avenue to sell Ghana.

“It also goes to show that, there is room for us to take our music outside the shores of Ghana and it will only take hard work, “ he told Showbiz.

Wisa, real name Eugene Ashie, who is on the Black Avenue Muzik label, promised to make the best of this opportunity to represent Ghana on that international platform despite the language barrier.

“Music is all about originality, being who you are, being able to express yourself. You see when you love what you do and the fans feel you in that regard, it is easy for you to carry them along.

“From the beginning, it might not be easy, but with time if you do not change who you are and what you stand for, they will have no choice than to love you back,” he said.

The Bergen International Music Festival is an annual festival embracing a wide range of musical genres and expressions, with musicians and music that cross borders both geographically and musically.

This year’s festival is from October 18 to 21.

Known for songs like Ekiki Mi, I Like Your Cocoa, Mints3 Bo, Kpu Kpaa among others, Wisa also urged his fans to look out for something new from him early next year.

“Next year is going to be something else. My team and I are working tirelessly to give Ghanaians something nicer, entertaining and better than any other person has ever done in Ghana’s music industry. It will blow their minds.”