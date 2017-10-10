Wisa stripped naked before he became popular – Atom

Music of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Hiplife artist Atom has gone hard on fellow artist Wisa Gried, saying he stripped naked before he became popular in the music industry.

“People got to know Wisa when he stripped naked in public not through this music and moreover he has not even make any any hit song’s”, the ‘Yewokrom’ hit maker who was on ‘Entertianment Ghana’ on Neat FM host by Kwame Adjetia said.

Atom took Ghana by storm in 2015 with “Yewo Krom” which has literally become a street term. After winning Hip life song of the year at the 2016 VGMAs, he has never looked back and he is making a future out of it.