Timeless Love, signs of secret love between Adina and Kidi?

Afro-soul singer and winner of Best Vocalist at the Ghana Music Awards, Adina Thembi continues to etch her shrill and lusty voice on not just the fans but carefully coxing her way into the heart of MTN Hitmaker star, Kidi. Celebrity journalists have described the two ‘lovebirds’ as inseparable as they coupled to produce one of the best songs I’ve previewed so far.

Being an experienced producer with one of Africa’s top urban music house, Lynx Entertainment, Kidi is seen as a talented young singer with a promising future on the African music scene. This year has been great for young upcoming musicians especially Afrobeat artistes as their records get encouraging on-air rotation across Africa and some parts of Europe.

‘Timeless love’ – The song

Something soothing about a young, innocent girl’s delivery on a love song, but Adina isn’t; not arguable. Timeless love was originally sung by Spanish singer and songwriter, Enrique Iglesias – a chart-topping soundtrack ‘Cuando me enamoro’ for the award winning Telenovela ‘Timeless love’. Adina’s voice delivery is just prolific. Key attention to the amazing works on the keyboard as Kidi enters with his doting verse….‘walking to the stars to bring Adina the twilights” Dude got lines.

Adina joins in swearing her hearts out to do anything for Kidi. This is a song for love. In this love song you definitely find fondness of two young people delighted about their feelings for each other and openly expressing it.

If this is just a song, they shouldn’t let it be. I entreat Adina and Kidi to make it real.

Get a taste of the theme song of GHOne TV’s new Telenovela ‘Timeless love’ performed by Adina and Kidi below, and don’t miss this award winning, captivating love story this October on GHOne TV.

“Timeless love _Adina ft Kidi”