There’s nothing wrong with being a lesbian – Vicky Zugah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-10

play videoVicky Zugah

Ghanaian movie star, Vicky Zugah, has disclosed that she sees nothing wrong with ladies engaging in lesbianism, insisting it is a matter of choice.

The actress was on the Celebrity Ride show with Zionfelix, and discussed a variety of issues, including that of her current relationship status.

Touching on the issue of lesbianism, Vicky Zugah said she does not see anything wrong with two ladies having an affair with each other.

According to her, choosing to become a lesbian is a personal choice and she prefers to respect anyone who opts to tow such a line.

According to her, choosing to become a lesbian is a personal choice and she prefers to respect anyone who opts to tow such a line.

She, however, disclosed that she is still looking to settle down with a man, adding that she has not yet given up despite her troubled relationships in the past.

“I have never thought of dating ladies but I am not saying it is bad. It is the choice of those ladies who want to date their colleagues but personally, I do not see anything wrong with it. I have not given up on men no matter what I have gone through in the past,” she remarked.