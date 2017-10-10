Tears flow for late NET 2 TV Journalist killed in gas explosion

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

Workers of the Madina-based Kencity Media Limited have been shedding tears uncontrollably over the sudden demise of their colleague, Mohammed Ashley Yakubu.

The death of Mohammed came as a shock to the staff of Net 2 TV and Oman FM, the subsidiaries of Kencity Media Limited on Monday

He was the station’s cameraman at the Flagstaff House, the seat of Government.

Late Mohammed Ashley who has been working with Kencity Media for several years allegedly fell from the Atomic junction flyover while filming the gas explosion that occurred last Saturday, 6th October, 2017.

Oman FM’s Presidential correspondent Nana Esi Boateng, who has been covering events at the Presidency with the late Cameraman, described her late colleague as a workaholic.

Nana Esi who was devastated by the passing away of late Mohammed said she had indeed lost a helper.

Sharing his working experience with Oman Fm on the demise of the late Mohammed Ashley, Opanyin Kwadwo Fordjour, a senior reporter with Oman FM described his late colleague as a humble and respectful gentleman.

Chief Executive Officer of Kencity Media Ltd, Mrs. Stella Wilson Agyapong eulogized the late reporter.“Mohammed being a camera man took the other direction when everyone was running in the opposite direction so he could get footage. We went to the morgue to see him and he was severely burnt, ” she lamented.

A total of seven people perished, whereas 132 others sustained various degrees of injury. Six of the ded are yet to be identified.

Late Mohammed Ashley Yakubu will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday, 10th October, 2017) in line with Muslim tradition.